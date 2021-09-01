Alexander “Eckie” Sandy Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALEXANDER "ECKIE" SANDY, 85, of Little Birch passed away Mon, Aug. 30, 2021. At his request the body will be cremated. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton is humbled to be serving the Sandy family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexander Sandy Sutton Pass Away Birch Funeral Home Humble Request Recommended for you Local Spotlight Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Mary Jane “Susie” Tyler Harold & Neada Pauley Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Michael “Muskie” Linville Toby Ann Gilkeson Blank Hollie Felicia Reed Blank Michael “Muskie” Linville Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life