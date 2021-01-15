Alfonso DeRito Jr

ALFONSO JOSEPH DeRITO, JR., known to all as "Joey", 66 of Richwood, WV left this world To be with the Lord on January 13, 2021, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division after a sudden illness.
He was a lifetime resident of Richwood and served his community for 48 years as a member & Former Chief of Richwood Vol. Fire Department, however he wore many different hats with the fire service as well as throughout the county.
Joey held many different job titles throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and cooking, but his biggest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso J. DeRito, Sr. & Rose Pilleggi DeRito, As well as his older brother, John DeRito.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Ruth DeRito, His daughters, Mandy (Kent) Kessler and Julie (Doug) Martin, His loving grandchildren, Katelyn Kessler, Owen Martin, Logan Martin & Grady Martin. Sisters, Barbara Clutter, JoAnn (Joe) Brown and Rose Marie DeRito.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 16, 2021 From 12 till 2 p.m., at the Richwood Vol. Fire Dept, Richwood, WV With a memorial service at 2 p.m., at the Department. Officiating the service will be Pastor Doug Martin, Sr and Chaplin Bink Mooney with the Craigsville Fire Department.
All current COVID-19 restrictions will be observed including use of masks and social distancing.
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman funeral home.