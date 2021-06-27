Thank you for Reading.

ALFONZO DALTON, III, fondly known by his family as A3, born on July 26, 1972, was released to Jesus, A3's personal Savior, on June 18, 2021 at 5:21 p.m. A3 is with Jesus as a result of neurological complications he suffered following a very unexpected massive heart attack, on church grounds May 9, 2021, Mother's Day.

Celebration of Life service to be held at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at All Nations Revival Center. Viewing to occur 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, June, 28, 2021, at Keller Funeral Home in Dunbar.

Please go to www.kellerfuneralhome.net to view A3's full obituary.

