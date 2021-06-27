ALFONZO DALTON, III, fondly known by his family as A3, born on July 26, 1972, was released to Jesus, A3's personal Savior, on June 18, 2021 at 5:21 p.m. A3 is with Jesus as a result of neurological complications he suffered following a very unexpected massive heart attack, on church grounds May 9, 2021, Mother's Day.
Celebration of Life service to be held at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at All Nations Revival Center. Viewing to occur 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, June, 28, 2021, at Keller Funeral Home in Dunbar.
Please go to www.kellerfuneralhome.net to view A3's full obituary.