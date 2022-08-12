ALFRED B. HUDSON JR., 89, of Charleston, WV passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2022, at CAMC Hospice of Charleston.
Alfred was a retired employee of Williams and Company.
He was a member of the Pond Gap AC Church, loving husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death, by parents, Alfred B. and Thelma (Burns) Hudson; sisters, Virginia Richards and Bessie Beard.
Surviving wife of 62 years, Opal Hudson; daughter, Nancy (Ray) Brown; sons Larry (Kathy), Tim (Marcy), Mike (Sally), Chris (Connie) Hudson; grandsons, Steven, Adam, Daniel, Ryan, Nathan and Zach Hudson; granddaughters, Kayla Cunningham and Erin Hudson; four great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Proctor; and brother, Ernest Hudson.
Special family, Amanda & Brad Harris and family, Travis & April Stull and family, and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 12 Noon at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor James Balser officiating. Burial will follow in the Seabolt Cemetery at Laurel Fork, WV.
Visitation will be Saturday August 13, 2022, from 10 to 12 Noon service time at the Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, WV 25039. The family would like to thank the 5th floor CPICU Unit at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston, the 4th floor Hospice of CAMC. And Dr. Paul Kuryla for their services and care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Family request all in attendance to please wear a facial covering. Thank you for your cooperation
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Hudson family.
