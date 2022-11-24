ALFRED ESSA SALAMY, age 90, of Pettus, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at home. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Charleston, West Virginia to Louis and Aileen Zegeer Salamy. Alfred graduated from the prestigious Greenbrier Military School in Lewisburg, WV, class of 1950 and later attended college at West Virginia University (WVU) in Morgantown in the early 1950s where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with an emphasis in radar systems. After graduating WVU, he joined the US Navy in 1956 where he served in the rank of 2nd Lieutenant LTJG and was stationed on the USS DuPont (DD-941) during the Korean conflict. Following an honorable discharge in 1959, Alfred began working for Syracuse University Research Corporation (SRC) and then General Electric in Syracuse, NY as a radar engineer specialist in 1961. In 1976, Alfred and family moved back to his hometown of Whitesville, WV to be closer to his parents and to work with the family's furniture business. He would later become the operational manager of Dixie Furniture after the passing of his father in 1996.
Alfred is predeceased by his wife, Beverly Cowan Salamy, his parents, Louis and Aileen Salamy, and his brother Raymond. He is survived by his three children: Debbie and her husband Paul, David and his wife Shelby, and Karen and her husband Douglas; his five grandchildren: Stephanie Scholz, Audrey Scholz, Devon Scholz, Emerson Au, and Layton Salamy; sister-in-law, Joyce Salamy and family, nephew Fr. Christopher Salamy, and niece Michelle Moujaes; his niece Kimberly Boyington and nephew Timothy George Pash IV; and the many other cousins, grand-nephews and grand-nieces in West Virginia, across the United States, and abroad.
There will be a visitation for those who wish to say their final farewell to Alfred on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville from 1 to 4 p.m. His family will hold a graveside service in mid-January 2023 so that all will be able to attend following the holidays. In lieu of flowers for the visitation, please consider a donation to Alfred's favorite charities in his name: The American Cancer Society, the Kfeirian Reunion Scholarship Program (kfeir.com/scholarship-recipients.html), or to the Town of Whitesville for community revitalization efforts: (www.taxexemptworld.com/organizations/whitesville_wv_25209.asp).