Alfred Rectenwald
It is great sadness the family of ALFRED RECTENWALD shares that he has passed. He entered Heaven on November 7, 2022. This special day would have been his youngest daughter Susie's 60th Birthday.

He was preceded in death by father, Fred, mother, Louise, daughter Susie and grandson Chris. Al was the last of ten children.

