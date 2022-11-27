It is great sadness the family of ALFRED RECTENWALD shares that he has passed. He entered Heaven on November 7, 2022. This special day would have been his youngest daughter Susie's 60th Birthday.
He was preceded in death by father, Fred, mother, Louise, daughter Susie and grandson Chris. Al was the last of ten children.
He was married to the love of his life, Shirley , for over 67 years. Together they had 3 children, Evie (Kevin) Williams, Richard Rectenwald, and Evie Norman (deceased); 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1955, where he played football and ran track. He also attended WVU.
He retired from Kanawha County Schools after 25 years of service as a plumbing supervisor also being voted employee of the year. He also served in the Air National Guard where he earned his flight wings.
He loved to go camping, fishing, hunting and on vacation also loved having family cookouts.
He had a great love of animals and his love for his dog Ginger!
Al was a person of faith and a devout Catholic. We will have a memorial Mass for him at another date.
Because of his love for animals a Memorial donation may be made to Kanawha County Humane Association: Charleston Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbriar St., Charleston, WV 25311. or adoptcharleston.com/gift/ note: In Memory of: Alfred Rectenwald.
A Celebration of his life will be at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, WV on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m., family and friends are all welcome.