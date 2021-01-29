Alfred Roy Toney Jr

ALFRED ROY "BUDDY" TONEY JR, age 78, died unexpectedly on January 22, 2021 at his home in Bedford, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Roy Toney Sr and Elizabeth Orr Toney and a sister Rebecca Ann Parsons. Buddy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Auer "Judy" Toney; his son Steven Toney and wife Christine of Elkins, West Virginia; his daughter, Karen Toney of Davidson, North Carolina, sisters Mary Beth Barton and Husband Bill from Little Hocking, Ohio, Dorothy Louise Holmes and husband David from Culloden, West Virginia, and Mae Marie Deel from Ashville, North Carolina. Also, grandchildren Wesley Graham Toney of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Daniel Roy Toney and wife Becki from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hannah Margaret Toney of Columbus, Ohio and Micah Lee Toney from Elkins, West Virginia.
Buddy was born on December 9, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia. He is a graduate from Racine (Ohio) High School in 1960 and attended Ohio State University for 1 year. He left Ohio State to serve four years in the United States Air Force, most of the time stationed in Japan. On returning home from the service, he met and married his wife Judy in 1966. Al worked odd jobs until getting an entry level position with C&P Telephone Company in Charleston, West Virginia working his way up to engineer when he retired after thirty-seven years.
Buddy was a man who deeply understood the value of family, patriotism, personal accountability and hard work; traits he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was a Scout Master of Troop 68 in Cross Lanes, WV where his son Steve became and Eagle Scout. He first became an Elder at Dunbar Presbyterian Church in Dunbar, West Virginia and continued to serve the Bedford Presbyterian Church, Bedford, Virginia until his death. His family and friends will always remember him as a man who loved his family, loved fishing and houseboat vacations, cruises where food was always available, playing card games, and particularly loved playing Mur-dur with friends.
A private memorial service for family is planned for Saturday, January 30th at the Bedford Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bedford Presbyterian church music department. Bedford Presbyterian Church 105 W. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523.
Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bedford.