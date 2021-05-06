ALICE A. ANDREWS, 90, of Delaware, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Willow Brook at Delaware Run. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.
