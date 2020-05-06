ALICE ADAMS, 80, of Harts, departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Alice's Residence on Big Trace Fork of Harts. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Wednesday till services on Thursday at the residence. The restrictions on number of visitors has been lifted by the state, all are welcome, and the family encourages family and friends to continue to use any and all precautions related to the Coronavirus stipulations. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV, are serving the Adams Family.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.