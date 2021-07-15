ALICE ANN DERBERRY, 88 of Summersville died Tuesday July 13, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday July 16th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Private burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.