ALICE ANN LAWLOR, passed away on August 8, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House.She was preceded in death by her parents, Dessie and Nellie Ewing; brother, Roy Lee Ewing; and sister, Betty Williams.Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Teresa Lawlor as well as many cousins.Alice was a Teacher in Raleigh County for over 30 years prior to retirement.A graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1 p.m., with Dr. Todd Wright officiating.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Village Chapel Presbyterian Church - 3818 Venable Avenue SE Charleston, WV 25304-1532 or a local back to school charity.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.