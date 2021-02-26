ALICE ANN McDONOUGH 69, of Spencer passed away February 22, 2021 at Roane General Hospital. She was born August 21, 1951 in Spencer, she was the daughter of the late Virgil "Big Chew" and Ruby Walker Reynolds.
Alice was a homemaker and also a former foster parent. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. Alice loved her two dogs Sissy and Rocky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Paul McDonough; an infant brother, James Keith Reynolds; brothers, Raymond Reynolds and Leon Reynolds; sisters, Helen Jones and Peggy Cottrell; and step daughter and son in law Diana Snodgrass and Junior.
Left behind to cherish her memory, is her children, Carol Reynolds of Spencer, Jamie McDonough (Tasha) of Clay and Paul McDonough of Clendenin; two grandchildren, Paula and Brian "Joel" McDonough both of Gilmer County; step grandchildren, Chris McDonough, Angela Mynes, April Hall and Dawn Paxton; sisters, Sherri Nichols (Joe), Linda Dorsey, Rebecca "Becky" Waters (Dick) all of Spencer; one brother, Robert "Bob" Reynolds (Sue) of Walton; one step son William Paul "Big Paul" McDonough (Jackie); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m.~ Monday, March 1, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at McDonough Cemetery on Dutch Ridge in Clendenin, WV. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until time of the service.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com