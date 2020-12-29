ALICE ANNE ANDREWS, 90, of Delaware and formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run.
She was born August 4, 1930 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Chester Adam Roush and Goldie Russelle (Comstock) Roush. After graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 1948, she went on to further her studies at Ohio University and West Virginia University, receiving an Associate's degree in Music Education and a Master's degree in Guidance Counseling.
On November 22, 1952 in Point Pleasant, WV, she married H. Raymond Andrews Jr., who passed away on March 25, 2015. She and her beloved husband were married for 62 years. Alice and Ray raised their family in Charleston, WV, where Ray was a practicing attorney. They rose through the ranks of successful dealerships of the Amway Corporation, while at the same time serving as devoted early pioneers of home hemodialysis for their son, John. They later moved to Grand Rapids, MI, where Ray served as in-house chief legal counsel for Amway. Alice and Ray moved to Delaware in 2009 to reside at Willow Brook.
A member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, Phi Mu Epsilon, and Kappa Phi Methodist Sorority, Alice was an active, devoted community volunteer throughout her life, being most recently involved with work at Blodgett Hospital, Trinity United Methodist Church and local and state Kidney Foundations. Some of her hobbies were classical music, gardening and bike riding. Alice's boundless energy, optimism, enthusiasm for life, generosity and concern for others touched and lifted the lives of many.
Alice is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and adored. She was referred to affectionately by family and friends as Auntie A, Alice Anne and AAA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her 2 sons, John Howard in 1980 and Thomas Chester in 2001, an award winning and accomplished poet, as well as her 2 brothers, Chester Adam Roush Jr. and Okey Comstock Roush.
A graveside service will be held in Point Pleasant, WV.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.
