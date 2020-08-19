ALICE BOGGS ANDERSON, 76, of Bomont, WV went home to be with the Lord August 16, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer.
Alice was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil S. and Ruby F. Wilkerson Belt; 2 sisters, Regina M. Belt and Judy E. Butler; 1 brother, Charles M. Belt; and 2 great grandchildren.
Alice is survived by; her husband of 29 years, Lee Roy Anderson of Bomont, WV; daughter, Frances Boggs Tinney (Rex) of Spencer, WV; sons, Don Boggs (Vanessa) of Cleveland, OH, Dennis Boggs (Hwa Suk) of Raleigh, NC and Darrel Boggs of Clendenin, WV; foster son, Ronald Miller of Bomont, WV; 8 grandchildren, Holly Bail (Bryan), Hillary Bostic (Branden), Brandon Boggs (Meghan), Amber Brumley (Josh), Ashley Russell (Zack), Keri Harry (Jeff), Stephanie Boggs, Nathan Boggs; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Joe Belt (Joyce), Tony Belt (Sandra), Johnny Belt (Joanne) and David Belt (Wanda); sisters, Mary Howard, Polly Belt (Richard), Mollie Young (George) and Debra Tinnel; step daughters, Jamie, Drema, Charlie, Lynn and Carol; and 10 step grandchildren.
The funeral will be 2 p.m., Thursday August 20, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin, WV with Rev. Freddie Schoolcraft officiating. The visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.