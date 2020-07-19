Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALICE DIANNE OLDAKER, 80, of Charleston, passed away July 11, 2020. Service will at a later date after the pandemic and will be announced. Complete obituary and online condolences may be read/left at elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Oldaker Family.