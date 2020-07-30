ALICE DOUGLAS, 90, formerly of Spencer, and most recently of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Sissonville, passed away July 27, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospice Unit in South Charleston after complications from a stroke. There will be a private graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at the Clover Cemetery. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.