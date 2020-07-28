ALICE ELLEN CHAMBERS PRICE, 74, of Chapmanville, WV departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, WV. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at The First Church of Christ in Chapmanville, WV. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are in charge of the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.