Alice Fay Heath
ALICE FAY HEATH, 79, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1943, to the late Thomas and Marie Mullins in Charleston, West Virginia.

Alice was a licensed minister with the Church of God for many years and was a pastors wife for nearly 40 years. She was also a spirit care committee member in the state of Ohio. As a youth, Alice was a high school softball and basketball star.

