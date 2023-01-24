ALICE FAY HEATH, 79, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1943, to the late Thomas and Marie Mullins in Charleston, West Virginia.
Alice was a licensed minister with the Church of God for many years and was a pastors wife for nearly 40 years. She was also a spirit care committee member in the state of Ohio. As a youth, Alice was a high school softball and basketball star.
Alice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rev. Ronald G. Heath; son, Craig (Debbie) Heath of Logan, Ohio; daughter, Mandy (Richard) Propps of Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren, Marissa (Jeremy) Davis, Andrew (Kira) Propps, Taylor (Dylan) Bland, Joshua Heath, and Adam Propps; great grandchildren, Noah, Grayson, and Baker; brother, Curtis (Wanda) Mullins of Sanford, NC; sisters, Barbara (Karl) Phipps of Moorestown, TN, and Laura Mullins of Charleston, WV; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Thelma Tucker, Reba Starks, and Rose Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the New Life Church of God in Gallipolis, Ohio (576 St. Rt. 7 North, Gallipolis, OH 45631) at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Oak Hill, West Virginia.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 11am until 1pm.