ALICE FAYE BROWNING, 75, of Morrisvale WV went home to be with the Lord on February 27th, 2022 after a long illness. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply. She was a devout Christian who served and loved the Lord with all her heart.
She was a life-long member of the Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she served as secretary for many years. Alice retired from Premier Bank after 30 years where she enjoyed working with the public. She loved spending time with her family, feeding the deer, and sitting on the front porch swing with her husband Emory. She also liked traveling with her closest friends to see the Primitive Quartet.
Alice was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Elmer and Marie Shepherd and her brother Ronnie Shepherd and her niece Sherri Diane Shepherd.
Alice leaves behind a husband Emory Browning of Morrisvale, son Robert Browning and wife Aimee of Morrisvale, son Brian Browning and wife Judy of Danville, step-daughter Lisa Green and husband Buddy of Trinity, AL; Grandchildren: Nate Browning of Morrisvale, Haley and Jalynn Browning of Danville, step grand-children Nina Brooks and husband Adam of Russellville, AL and Casey Nix of Moulton AL and step great grand-children Kaitlyn, Kelsie, Kryston, and Kayson Brooks of Russellville, AL; Brothers-in-law Stanley Browning and wife Tammy of Sevierville TN, and Roger Browning and wife Jean of Elloree SC; Sisters-in-Law Betty Browning and Gloria Kitchen of Elkview; Nephews: Mike Shepherd and wife Betty of Pikeville KY, Ronnie Shepherd Jr. of Findley OH, and Mark Sica of Findley, OH and Danny Kitchen and wife Jeanette of Tornado; Great Nephews: Amos Hammock and wife Jessica and children Ally and Austin of Corydon IN, Michael Shepherd and wife Katie of Simpsonville KY, Aaron Shepherd and wife Christy and children Liam and Sophie Jo of Shelbyville KY, and Eli Shepherd of Findley, OH; Nieces: Tammy Wagoner and husband Ralph of Elkview, Mary Kaitlyn Browning of Sevierville TN; and Great Nieces: Peyton and Sierra Wagoner of Elkview.
Services will be held at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on Saturday March 5th, there will be a visitation at 1 p.m., with the funeral immediately following at 2 p.m., est. Graveside service to follow the funeral at Orchard Hill Memorial Gardens, Yawkey WV.