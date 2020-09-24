ALICE FAYE JAMESON Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15
Alice Faye Chestnut Jameson, 82, of Belle went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Alice was born November 5, 1937 to the late Glen and Regina Chestnut. She was one of ten children. She attended DuPont High School. Alice was employed by the Kanawha County Board of Education as a cook. She worked at DuPont Middle School for more than 10 years and was a sub at several other schools.
She began her first youth choir at United Christian Church of Simmons Creek. Alice was a faithful and loving wife to her pastor and loved working for the Lord since age twelve. She sang with several 'Trios' throughout the years until she was no longer able due to hearing loss. She had a special love for working in Bible schools and teaching Sunday school. Alice was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 65 years, Pastor Clarence R. 'Paul' Jameson; parents, Glen and Regina Atkins Chestnut; sister, Maxine McCormick; brothers, Richard Monroe and John 'Butch' Chestnut; sister-in-law, Sally Chestnut; brother-in-law, Ray Stewart; special family, Dennis Atkins, Archie Atkins Jr., Joanne Gibbs, Peggy Tawney, Delores Miller and Carolyn Tawney.
Surviving are her son, Paul Ray (Paula) Jameson of Belle; daughter, Connie Jameson Sheets of Pinch; granddaughters, Erika (Corey) Dunlap of Elkview, Allison (Kenny) Carder of Charleston; grandsons, Tanner (Bridget) Jameson of Newark, Delaware, Thaddeus Jameson of San Francisco, California; great grandchildren, Mattilyn Rae, Brogan Jameson, Kynleigh Ann Dunlap all of Elkview, Weston Lee Carder of Charleston; brothers, Glen 'Buck' (Nancy) Chestnut, Bill (Judy) Chestnut, Gary Chestnut, Jerry (Connie) Chestnut all of Belle, Kevin (Rose) Chestnut of East Bank; sister, Evelyn Stewart of Tampa, Florida; sisters-in-law, Nikki Chestnut of Belle, Wilma Monroe of Cincinnati, Ohio, special family, Curtis Atkins, Norvell Atkins, Shirley Good, Betty Newman and Pat Moore.
A private family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Roy Short officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. There will be no visitation.
Although there are no words to express the hurt, we are currently experiencing, we find peace in knowing she was ready. Her dedication of being a loving caregiver for the last 12 years was complete last week.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith, Amen. II Timothy 4:7
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
