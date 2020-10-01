Alice Goldsburg

ALICE F. (SMITH) GOLDSBURG, 81, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at home after a short illness.
She was a homemaker loving mother and a member of Diamond Baptist Church. She lived in Glasgow for over 47 years and was loved by many nieces and nephews. She always gave her family love, sometimes sweet, sometimes Hard. She enjoyed grandbabies and her church friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Buck" and Garnet M. Whitley Smith; brother, Edsil Smith; sisters, Norma Tackett, Marcella McClure, and Edith Hedrick; and her loving husband, Malcom Roger Goldsburg.
Surviving daughters, Cindy Wilkinson (Billy), Karen Robinson (Dale), Loretta Goldsburg, Sandra Wickline, and Michelle Edwards (Steve); sons, David Wayne Goldsburg (Mila) and Malcolm Goldsburg Jr.; sisters, Martha Ann Young and Juanita Sue young; 14-grandchildren; 20-great grandchildren; and 2-great great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing and face covering will be required at the walk thru visitation on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 from 1 to 2 pm. and at the entombment service at 2:30 pm at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Bobby Goldsburg officiating.
