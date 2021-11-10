ALICE IRENE WOOD STOWERS of St. Albans, West Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 7, 2021 after a long illness. Alice was born on December 15, 1943 to Everett Wood and Willa Maine Bumgarner Wood. Alice is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Warren Stowers.
She was the loving mother of two sons, Steven Warren Stowers of Leon, WV and Derrick Warren Stowers (Leanne) of St. Albans, WV. She is also survived by three siblings, Lillian Louise Cobb (Joe) of Cross Lanes, WV, Lola Ann Perrock (Joe) of Hurricane, WV, and Lewis Alton Wood (Priscilla) of Milton, WV as well as four grandchildren - Valarie, Tyler, Lauryn and Lindsey and great grandson, Brian, plus several nephews and nieces and a close family of cousins. And, she is also survived by her close family of in-laws, Ellen Taylor of Nitro, WV, Barbara Arbaugh (Ron) of Nitro, WV and Joe Stowers (Rose) of Elkview, WV.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, her very close cousin Beverly Margene Warden, her Aunt Joann Brooks, her brother-in-law, Donnie and wife Dolly and their son, Matthew, her nephew Gregg Stowers and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Dovey Stowers who she adored.
Alice was a truly beautiful, loving, caring and giving person all of her life and graciously poured herself into many lives. She enjoyed multiple activities including crocheting, sewing, embroidery, cooking, working with her plants and flowers, crafts, camping, country line dancing and clogging and the holidays, especially Christmas. Her house was open to anyone and she always made people feel right at home.
She was influential in continuing to help raise her siblings after she married. Her grandson, Tyler, was her sidekick and pride. She adored her granddaughters who favored her so much.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 10.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Alice's family and you may send the family condolences via www.cookefuneralhome.com