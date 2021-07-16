ALICE JEAN DUNLAP, 81 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 15, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Alice was born on September 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Smith and Wilma Raines Jones. She was a 1957 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a member of the Starcher Baptist Church, North Charleston.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Dunlap and sister, Betty Haynes.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 63 years, Lewis Dunlap; daughters, Shelva and Carla Dunlap both of Charleston; grandson, Ron (Jessica) Stone Jr.; great granddaughters, Ava and Reagan Stone; sister, Edna Cain of Columbia, SC; brother, Carl Jones of Charleston; several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday July 17, 2021 at the Mount Moriah Cemetery, Ambler Ridge in Roane County, WV with Pastor David Workman officiating.
The funeral procession will depart at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday July 17, from Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden for the cemetery.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.