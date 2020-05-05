ALICE KATHERINE KING, 92, of Fayetteville, WV passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Due to the Covid-19 the family asks that you please "BRING YOUR OWN MASK". Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the King family.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.