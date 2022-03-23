ALICE L. ATKINS, 85, most recently of Seabrook, and longtime resident of Charleston, WV, went home to Jesus March 19, 2022, at 2:50 a.m., after a lengthy illness. She was born in Beckley, WV on August 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Roy Ferris and Daphine (Wheeler) Ferris Painter and the late Snowden Painter.
Alice, with her husband Pastor Kenneth Atkins, a retired interim missionary clergyman for the Bible Missionary Church, traveled the country with their family helping churches become more stable. She faithfully served her church community spiritually and hosted many at her table.
Married on July 4, 1952, Alice shared nearly 70 years of marriage with her husband. She was dedicated as a wife and as a mother to six children. She spent many years following her dream as an accomplished seamstress making bridal gowns, doing custom sewing and alterations.
In addition to her husband, she leaves six children, Penny (Jerry) McCallister, Timothy (Susan) Atkins, all of Charleston, WV, Sandra (Warren) Whipple of Bloomingrose, WV, James (Thao) Atkins of Akron, OH, Joseph (Victoria) Atkins of Harrisville, RI and Deborah (Kurt) Groder of Seabrook, NH, with whom she resided. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a grandchild and two great grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.