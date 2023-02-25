Thank you for Reading.

Alice Lee Carter Sargeant
ALICE LEE CARTER SARGEANT 89, of Williamsburg, VA, died Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was a gracious and caring friend to many and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Sargeant was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of Laura Lee Hutchinson and Dr. Carl John Carter. She graduated from Mount Vernon Seminary in Washington, D.C. and went on to Mount Vernon Junior College. She then attended nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She married Leonard Sargeant III, also of Fairmont, and resided for various periods in Bluefield, VA, Lexington, VA, Charleston, WV and Hilton Head, SC. She and her husband remained on Hilton Head Island until they relocated to Williamsburg in May of 1992.

