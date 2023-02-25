ALICE LEE CARTER SARGEANT 89, of Williamsburg, VA, died Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was a gracious and caring friend to many and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Sargeant was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of Laura Lee Hutchinson and Dr. Carl John Carter. She graduated from Mount Vernon Seminary in Washington, D.C. and went on to Mount Vernon Junior College. She then attended nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She married Leonard Sargeant III, also of Fairmont, and resided for various periods in Bluefield, VA, Lexington, VA, Charleston, WV and Hilton Head, SC. She and her husband remained on Hilton Head Island until they relocated to Williamsburg in May of 1992.
She was a former member of The Church of The Good Shepherd in Charleston. While there, she served on the altar guild and was active with both the Girl Scout and Boy Scout organizations. She was a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The State of West Virginia and was a former Vice President of Craik-Patton, Inc., which maintains and operates a museum house in Charleston.
Mrs. Sargeant was a member of Bruton Parish Church. She was very active as a Church tour guide and a member of the altar guild. During her Charleston year her sport was tennis, but she later became an avid golfer and a member of the Two Rivers Women's Golf Association. She also had enjoyed both duplicate and party bridge.
Survivors include two children, Dinah Lee Sargeant Mason and Leonard Carter Sargeant, both of the Richmond area; two grandsons and one granddaughter. Her husband, Leonard Sargeant III, predeceased her in 2016.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 17, 2023, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road in Williamsburg, VA. Burial will take place in the Bruton Parish churchyard following services in the church at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Craik-Patton House, at Craik-Patton, Inc., 2809 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25311, to Christ Episcopal Church - Fairmont, 405 9th Street, Fairmont, WV 26554, or to Bruton Parish Church, P.O. Box 3520, Williamsburg, VA 23187.