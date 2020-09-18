ALICE LENORA LIGHT 83, of Blount passed away September 16, 2020 following a short illness.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry Maxwell and Oza Blackburn; husband, Thomas Light; daughter, Debi Hackney; sister, Anna Maxwell; grandson's, Michael Light and Joey Efaw.
Surviving are her son Thomas 'Chip' (Susan Halstead Vealey) Light; daughters, Sherry Light and Terri (Dave) Efaw all of Blount; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Interment will follow at Garten Cemetery, Campbells Creek. A walk-through visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
