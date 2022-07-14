ALICE LUCINDA BOWLES 63 of Quincy, WV passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 11, 2022.
She was born on August 7, 1958 in Montgomery, WV to the late Jackie Sparkman and Katherine (Burke) Sparkman of Quincy.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Donnie Bowles of 38 years. Her brothers and sisters Robert Sparkman, Jackie Sparkman, William Sparkman, Jerry Sparkman, Sally Griffith and Helen Noel.
Alice is survived by her children Michael (Stephanie) Bowles of Quincy, WV and Jessica (Kevin) Lacy of Coal City, WV. She is survived by her Grandchildren Christopher Green, Haylie Green, Shane (Sara) Bowles, Braley (Taylor) Williams, Joshua Lacy and Levi Lacy. She is also survived by great grandchildren Anneliese Booth and Jace Bowles.
She retired from Wendy's after 40 plus years to spend more time with her family.
The family would like to thank Hospice and ask in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 15 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow with Speaker Jeffrey Snodgrass officiating. Entombment will follow the services at the Mausoleum.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum Chapel.