ALICE LYNN (MYNES) JUSTICE, 65, of West Madison, West Virginia, formerly of Gordon, West Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020, with her family by her side at WVU Medicine's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, after a short illness.
She was born to the late Dan & Arbutus Mynes, October 15, 1954 in Madison, WV. She attended Ramage Grade School, Sharples Jr. High School, and was a 1972 graduate of Scott High School. She attended Business School in Charleston, West Virginia. She was formerly employed by Westmoreland Coal Company, REVCO, Taco Grande, The Boone County Clerk's Office and The Hatfield & McCoy Trail system. She was a retired postmaster from the United States Postal Service with over 25 years of service, with assignments throughout the state of West Virginia, her last office being Wharton, West Virginia. She loved her post office coworkers and customers, like they were her family. Alice loved Elvis, Garth Brooks, working jigsaw puzzles, playing board games and traveling with her family. She loved watching her nieces and nephews participate in sports and other school activities. She assisted the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Harley Steven Justice; her brother Barry Mynes; her uncles Don Mynes, Lafe Mynes, and Bob Lucas; her in-laws Harley & Eliza Justice; and her brother-in-law Ricky White.
She is survived by her daughter who was her pride and joy, Jennifer Justice Keeney, her husband Floyd and two grandpuppies, Chief Grover and Code Blue Keeney, all of Belle, WV; one brother Byron Mynes (Marilyn) of Jacksonville, NC; sisters, Kidi Marcum (Dave) of Maryville, TN; Daneen Kinder (Michael) of Greenview, WV; Tina Sessions (Johnny) of Myrtle Beach, SC: Lou Ann Bolyard (Marty) of Clothier, WV and Myla Davis of Clothier, WV; her uncle Eddie Mynes (Betty) of Ohio; aunt Sandi Mynes of Indiana; aunt Lou Ann Lucas of Ohio, and aunt Readith Page of Mississippi; a great uncle Chuck Rollins of Lake, WV; brother-in-law Bryan Justice (Shawn) of Washington Heights, WV; sisters-in-law Angie Mynes of Lake, WV and Kathy White of Gordon, WV. Alice is also survived by a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.
The family would like to thank Pulmonary Associates Critical Care team, the staff of CAMC Memorial's Open Heart Recovery & CPICU, and the staff of J.W. Ruby Memorial's CVICU. A very special thanks to neighbors Danny and Jeannie Hale.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, West Virginia, with Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, WV.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Wednesday until service.
Due to Covid-19 family and friends are welcome to observe the rules of social distancing and wearing a face mask to join the funeral procession to the cemetery in their vehicles.
