Alice Mae Smith

ALICE MAE GRANDON SMITH 86 of Grandview Ridge, Red House went to her heavenly home Tuesday February 16, 2021. She passed away at her home that she shared with her daughter and son in law. She was a graduate of Marshall University and WV State College with a masters degree in education. Alice loved her job as a school teacher and retired from Putnam County Schools. She was a member of the Buffalo Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 150 and a longtime member of Grandview Baptist Church. Her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life and she cherished the time spent with her loving sisters.
Born November 12, 1934 she was the oldest daughter of the late James Orville Grandon and Alpha Cleo Grandon Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Smith; brother, James Arthur Grandon; husband of 58 years, Paul Arliss Smith; sons, Michael Paul "Smitty" Smith and Daniel Lee "Chico" Smith.
Survivors include her daughter Debbie (Johnny Ray) Casto of Grandview Ridge; granddaughters, Shonna Randolph (Shawn Godfrey), Nicole Alt, Heather (Greg) Bowles all of Grandview Ridge; grandsons, Ryan (Kristina) Grandbouche of Buffalo and Shawn Smith (fianc Traci) of Winfield; great grandchildren, Evan and Noah Randolph, Alyssa Grandbouche, Brooklyn Alt, Caroline and Hunter Smith; triplets, London, Creed and Parker Bowles; sisters, Wanda Pearl Haynes, Louise Lewis and Mona (David) Pickens. Alice is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Woody Willard officiating. Private burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Red House.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.