ALICE MARCELLA ROMINE (GRANNY) 91 was taken up into the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022. She lived in Harrisburg, NC for the past eighteen years. Before moving to NC, she lived in Handley, WV.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Ellen Romine and father, Felix Washington Romine; sister, Mary Ellen Hammar; brother, Walter Wade Romine, and her first grandson, Michael James Edwards.
Those left to cherish the memories of her are her sister, Dorothy Ruth Romine; her daughters, Julia Ellen Edwards, husband, Robert and Rebecca Lynn Grey, husband, Richard; her five grandchildren are, Melissa Dawn Thomas husband, Tim, Richard Dale Grey Jr., wife, Angela, James Robert Grey, wife, Jannelle, Sarai Brynn Thompson, husband, Alan, and Jonathan Adam Edwards. Her fourteen great grandchildren are Kaylin Watson, Brittaney Bostic, Hunter Edwards, Taylor Thomas, Logan Edwards, Meredith Robinson, Joshua Edwards, Evan Grey, Cayli Thompson, Grace Thomas, Addison Grey, Jordyn Thompson, Abigayle Thomas, and James Grey Jr. Her five great great grandchildren are Jannah Ash, Lyla Ash, Dawson Ash, Haizlee Short, Keyonna Watson, and Jax Watson. She also has many neices and nephews that she dearly loved.
Granny as everyone knew her, worked for Kanawha County Schools as a cook-lunchroom manager at Pratt Elementary for 30+ years until her retirement. Numerous children passed through the cafeteria during her time there and she knew each one by name.
She was a faithful member of Handley Nazarene Church. She went on Saturdays rain or shine to Montgomery General Hospital Convalescent Care and Montgomery General Nursing Home to teach Sunday School to the patients. She made many friends there. After moving she attended Grace Crossing Baptist Church in Charlotte. she loved the Lord and put her complete trust in him. She is finally home with her Lord and Savior and those who have gone before her.
Her visitation and service will be directed by O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV. Visitation will be Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home. Her service will be Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m., at Handley Nazarene Church in Handley, WV. with Rev. Robert Hairston. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens In Glasgow.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC for the care given to her during her time there.