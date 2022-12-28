Thank you for Reading.

Alice Marie Myers
ALICE MARIE MYERS, 82, of Gassaway, WV went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends from across the world.

She was born August 22, 1940 in Braxton County to the late Aleen Smith Baker and David "Davie" H. Baker, Jr.

