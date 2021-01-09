ALICE MARIE SHULER, 92, of Ansted passed away on January 6, 2021.
Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted with Pastor Herman Jones officiating with a committal following at the Chapel of Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m., until time of service at the Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV are in charge of arrangements.