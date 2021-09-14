ALICE MARIE SPANGLER, 83, of Whitesville passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, September 9, 2021. She was born May 9, 1938, at Montcoal, WV to Cal and Quinnie Milam. She was married to the love of her Life, James (Bobby) Spangler.
She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Spangler, her parents, seven sisters and five brothers.
Alice was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost, she treasured her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her role a great grandma. She had a lively personality and always made people around her laugh.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James (Bobby) Spangler, daughter, Sandra Browning (Tony), two special granddaughters, Karissa Webb (Matt) and Lesly Farley (Josh) and three very special great grandchildren, Kyle, Paisley and Lydia, brother, Robert Paul Milam, daughter-in-law, Carol Spangler, granddaughters, Tara, Melissa and Kelly and five great grandchildren, several very special nieces and nephews and also, loving granddoggie, Ginger.
Services by Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV. The visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 14, from 6-9 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Ricky Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice. The family ask that masks be worn. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.