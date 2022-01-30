With heavy heart we announce our beloved wife and mother, ALICE MAYE O'DELL was ushered into heaven January 24, 2022. She was born to Bonnie Belle Cash and Jessie Willard Hamrick on July 10, 1938. She married Larry August O'Dell, September 22, 1956, and together they raised five children.
As the fierce protector of our family, she supported us in all ventures. She volunteered at the Womens' clubs, local schools, girl scouts as troop leader and athletic boosters for three generations of children and grandchildren.
She was a member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle and was very active in the church's ladies circle. She started singing in gospel groups as a young girl with her sister and cousin and continued to sing with her husband Larry until her health prevented it.
She believed as a woman she could do whatever she wanted in life and taught her daughters the same. Over the years she spent time working for family, church, and public service.
She worked in elections and encouraged all her children to vote. Go vote in memory of Alice. She would be so proud if she could get just one more person to vote.
Alice loved to camp, hunt and fish and said she didn't care about getting the most, only the biggest. Which she did on a regular basis!
Alice and Larry travelled to many states and Canada to indulge in their love of the outdoors. She was a Golden Delicious Apple Belle, of which she was very proud.
She was a great cook and loved preparing huge meals for family gatherings. When her family was young, she was the first person up in the morning and you could hear her sewing machine going into the wee hours. She was the ideal wife and mother, and her price was far above rubies.
Survived by husband Larry August O'Dell; children, twins Sheila O'Dell Basham and Leila Faye Green, Douglas Allen O'Dell, Delphia Lynn O'Dell, and Larry Bonner O'Dell; grandchildren, James Myers Jr., Joseph Myers, Alice Green, Virginia Green, Christopher O'Dell, Bonnie Lynn Beasley and Rachael Azzi ; great grandchildren James Myers III, Kassidy Myers, Dalton Myers, Caleb O'Dell, Addison O'Dell, Ethan O'Dell, Elijah Myers, Ariana Myers, Olivia Klein and Sadie O'Dell; great great grandson Lucious Myers; Brothers: Rodney Junior Braley and Denny "Sonny" Hershman; Sisters: Bonnie Ann Cook.
Preceded in death by twin Allen Ray Hamrick, Brothers, Jesse Willard Hamrick Jr., Dana Russell Hamrick, Earlis Ray Hershman, Harvey Hershman; Sisters Betty Leigh Chapman, Geneta Ruth Hershman; and great grandson Jacob Myers.
Special Thank You to sister Lynn for taking Mom into her home and for the excellent care she provided. Lynn was with her at the end. We are forever grateful.
Alice O'Dell graveside service will be on Tuesday February 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the Hiram Sample Cemetery in Bomont, WV. With ministers Clarence Dill, Steve Arbogast officiating.
