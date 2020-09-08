ALICE MESSER THIBODEAUX, 71, of Dunbar, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, lost a long and courageous battle with cancer on September 6, 2020.
She will be remembered forever for her wit, laugh and quick sense of humor, hundreds of jokes and stories. Alice lit up every room she entered and thousands of stars will dim at her passing but, she will be a very bright light in all our hearts.
Alice is a graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1967. She enjoyed a long and successful career in service to West Virginia at the Governor's Office and WV Surplus Property.
She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, John Thibodeaux; her loving daughter
Michelle "Mikki" Sooy Gillenwater; two precious grandsons, Levi Sooy and Gage Sooy; as well as six siblings, Cliff Messer, Ernestine Linn, Brenda Schmitt, Everett Messer, Johnnie Messer, Rick Messer; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Leaving a hole in all the hearts of those who dearly loved her. She will be missed forever.
Per Alice's wishes there will be no service at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.