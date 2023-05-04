Thank you for Reading.

Alice Rae Glasscock
ALICE RAE GLASSCOCK, 84, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1938 in Monongah, WV, a daughter of the late James Blocker and Ann Kershmar Blocker.

Alice was a member of the Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans, WV. She was previously employed by Westinghouse and as a beautician at Virginia's Hair Salon in Fairmont, WV.

