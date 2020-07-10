ALICE (RIGSBY) WILLIAMS, 64, of Craigsville, passed away July 7, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home.
Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020
Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.
Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.
Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.