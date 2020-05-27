ALICE RUTH (LYONS) FIELDS, 81, of Mason, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on May 24, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 30 in Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Arrangements by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.
Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.
Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.
Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.
Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.
Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.