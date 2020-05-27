Alice Ruth (Lyons) Fields

ALICE RUTH (LYONS) FIELDS, 81, of Mason, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on May 24, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 30 in Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Arrangements by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.

Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.

Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.

Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.

Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.

Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.