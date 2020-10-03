ALICE VICKERS, 73, former Nitro resident, went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020.
Her interests included family, quilting, fishing, and bowling.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Bill Withrow; brother, Connor Jr.; daughters, Sharon Jenkins, Thresa Scherback, and Pamela Whittington (Jerry Whittington); grand-daughter, DeAnna Luciano (Josh Luciano); and two great-grandchildren, Sadee and Zane.
There will be no viewing, a private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.