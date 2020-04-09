ALICIA ASH ELKINS, age 48, of Smithers, W.Va., died April 3, 2020.
She was born September 21, 1971, in Montgomery, W.Va., the daughter of Stanley Elkins of Smithers, W.Va., and the late Karen Dolan.
Surviving: Father, Stanley Elkins; brother, Chad Elkins and his wife Shannon, and their children Joshua, Brooklyn and Mason; and her companion, Bobby Yates, and his children Brandy Baldwin, Brooklyn and Korbin.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., with Rev. Fred Christian officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.