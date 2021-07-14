ALICIA M. KISER, 36, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
She was born on July 19, 1984 to Carlos and Sheryl Kiser.
In addition to her parents Alicia is survived by her brothers, Jason Kiser (Lauren) of Raleigh, NC and Joshua Kiser of Nitro; and nephew, Ross Kiser of Raleigh, NC.
A special mention of her fur baby, Simba, (2006 - June 2021) who was always by her side or under her wheelchair.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Frank Goff officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, in Kiser Cemetery, Jackson County, with Jerry Comer officiating.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service on Thursday, July 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.