ALISON PAIGE FLOWERS, age 40, died suddenly early Sunday morning, August 23, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Coonskin Park Schoenbaum Amphitheater, Charleston. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave, St Albans is honored to serve the Flowers family.
