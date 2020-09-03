ALISON PAIGE FLOWERS, age 40, died suddenly early Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, at home in Dunbar, WV, of a heart attack. She was born to the late Edward "Ed" Gunter and Peggy Gunter.
Alison was the beloved wife of Adam Flowers and the mother of nine-year-old Delilah, who was the light of her life. In addition to her mother, Peggy, she is survived by her brother, Todd Gunter, of Charleston. Also grieving her loss are Adam's parents, Russell and Kathy Flowers of St. Albans.
Alison was well-known and well-loved wherever she went. She spent three years working for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made many friends there. She was a member of Unity of Kanawha Valley.
Alison was filled with light, compassion, and kindness. Her beautiful smile and her caring nature drew people to her. She was a person who made friends wherever she went, spreading happiness and laughter like wildflowers. She had her Dad's keen sense of humor and her mother's compassion. She possessed a fierce love of animals, sometimes to Adam's chagrin, and their Dunbar home was a sanctuary for their dogs, Sophie and Rex, and their cats, Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline.
As you can probably tell by the cats' names, Alison also had a fierce love of music, especially country and Americana. Some of her best moments were spent at the concerts provided by her favorite musicians. She also was a gifted singer and performed with several local bands. She was most at home on stage. Her creativity was also displayed in her art, which she enjoyed developing throughout her life.
In true Alison fashion, she was an organ donor. She will be cremated after bequeathing the ultimate gift to benefit others.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. Location to be announced on her Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Delilah's education. The link is: gf.me/u/yt2xtm
