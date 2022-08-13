Thank you for Reading.

Alisyn Lee Proctor
With sadness in all our hearts on August 8, 2022, God called, ALISYN LEE PROCTOR 27 to be one of his Angels. She was a high spirited, carefree, loving daughter, sister, mother and Aunt who was full of laughter. She leaves behind 4 beautiful and amazing children who she loved with every ounce of her mind, body and soul.

She is preceded in death by Her maternal grandmother, Carolyn (Susie) Donnally Nichols; great grandparents Daniel and Betty Donnally and Uncle, James Donnally; paternal great grandparents, Roy and Ardith Jeffery and great grandparents, Lee and Margaret Proctor.

