With sadness in all our hearts on August 8, 2022, God called, ALISYN LEE PROCTOR 27 to be one of his Angels. She was a high spirited, carefree, loving daughter, sister, mother and Aunt who was full of laughter. She leaves behind 4 beautiful and amazing children who she loved with every ounce of her mind, body and soul.
She is preceded in death by Her maternal grandmother, Carolyn (Susie) Donnally Nichols; great grandparents Daniel and Betty Donnally and Uncle, James Donnally; paternal great grandparents, Roy and Ardith Jeffery and great grandparents, Lee and Margaret Proctor.
Surviving is her 4 children, Azhalee 10, Terrisyn 8, Kingston 4 and Louelle 3. She also has her brothers, John Proctor, Justin Proctor, sisters, Kristen Donnally and her children, Zyon, Brianna, Justin and Ravyn; Star Kish and her children, Destiny, Serenity and Baby Ellie, and sister, Angel Proctor.
Her mother, Emily Donnally, aunt, Scarlet Balser and stepfather Gregory Hicks. Her father, John Proctor Jr, his mom and dad, John and Patty Proctor and uncles, Scott and Brad Proctor, and a army of cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
Fly high in the sky baby girl, watch over your babies, they loved you so much. Keep all of us under your wings. I know God gave you the biggest set of wings he has!
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to Cooke Funeral Home Inc. P.O. Box C Cedar Grove WV 25039 to help with her funeral services. Services will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Stephen Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 1-Hour prior to the services at the Funeral Home in Cedar Grove.