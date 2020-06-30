ALLAN WESLEY CHAMBERS On Thursday, June 25, 2020 Allan Wesley Chambers, loving husband and father passed away at CAMC Memorial at the age of 64. Allan was born June 28, 1955 in Charleston, WV.
Allan was preceded in death by his father William W. Chambers, Sr. Allan is survived by his wife Donna Kay, daughter Katie (Shane) Light of Elkview, son Matthew of Atlanta, Ga, mother Gertrude of Elkview, brother Bill (Lynn) of Pinch and sister Sandra (Steve) Engle of Elkview and his lifelong friend and partner in crime Mike Lynch. A graduate of Herbert Hoover High School class of 1974, Allan excelled in athletics and was an All-State award recipient in football, basketball and baseball. Allan attended West Virginia State University where he continued to play baseball. Allan retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education Maintenance Division.
Allan was an avid outdoorsman and had a larger than life personality. He never met a stranger and made a positive impact on every person he knew and loved bringing a smile or laugh to everyone's' face. His favorite moments were spent with friends and family at his camp in Pocahontas county. Allan's frequent jokes, laughter, and smile will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the entire Fresenius staff for the caring support they showed Allan over the past three years. Private family services were held on Monday, June 29. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating on Allan's behalf to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.