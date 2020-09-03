ALLEN ADKINS, 67, of Branchland, WV passed away September 1, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, September 4, at Raymond and Deloris Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, WV with interment to follow.
