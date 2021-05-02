ALLEN BIBBEE, Sr. 79, of Charleston passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Shining Starr Personal Care Home in Hurricane. He was a graduate of Sissonville High School. Allen enjoyed being outside gardening and; working on and admiring classic cars.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret June Bibbee; parents, Cecil and Hassel Bibbee; and son, Michael Bibbee. Left to cherish Allen's memory is his son, Allen Bibbee, Jr. (Michelle); step children, Dan Haynes (Dawn) and Dave Haynes (Sharon); granddaughter, Kaylie Chapman; brother, George, Howard "Bob", Gavin, and Terry Bibbee; sister, Winoah Miller; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bill Jones will be officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practice. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com