Thank you for Reading.

Allen David Pettry
SYSTEM

ALLEN DAVID PETTRY, 59, of Miami, WV, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 17, 2022, at home after a long illness.

Allen was known to most as David and to closest friends, as David P. He was born on March 18, 1963, to Curtis and Virginia (Ellen) Pettry.

Tags

Recommended for you