ALLEN DAVID PETTRY, 59, of Miami, WV, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 17, 2022, at home after a long illness.
Allen was known to most as David and to closest friends, as David P. He was born on March 18, 1963, to Curtis and Virginia (Ellen) Pettry.
David was a prior employee of Times Past Restaurant in Quincy and Twin Hills Restaurant in Shrewsbury.
David is survived by his daughter; Cassey (Brian Stepp) Pettry, son; David (Nellie Porco) Pettry, siblings; Sandy Stevens, Darlene (Jimmy) Eastman, Carlos Pettry, grandchildren; Alexis (Lex) Pettry, and Keith Green, Selena and Noah Edmonds, Nevaeh Cottrell and Sammi Pettry, Cemmie and Emm Cabell, and many nieces and nephews.
David's family meant everything to him, something he often mentioned. He loved endless nights around a fire with family and friends, listening to music, reminiscing, and cracking open a cold drink. He lived every day of his life as fully as he could.
Anyone who knew David knew he was always ready to lend a helping hand. He had compassion for those who had nowhere to go, stay, or sleep, and he took them in when no one else would. David never knew a stranger and would make you feel welcomed.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Virgina (Ellen) Green, his father, Curtis Pettry, and his grandson, David Landon Pettry.
One of the last things David said was to his children, "If I wake up tomorrow, it will be a bad day. If I don't, it will be a good day. Remember, I love you."
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Lilly Boggess for all her love and care during his last moments and a very special thank you to Ronda Apostolic Church.
The Funeral will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev Dale Pitsenbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain. Friends may call two hours in advance of service at the funeral home.