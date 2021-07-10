Thank you for Reading.

ALLEN DUANE RHODES, 63, of Ripley, WV, passed away July 3, 2021 in United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time at the Mausoleum Chapel. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you